Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,151,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,182,831,000 after buying an additional 4,957,494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,331,000 after buying an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,690,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,111,625,000 after buying an additional 1,183,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.27.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.22.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

