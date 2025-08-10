Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after purchasing an additional 47,804 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Dbs Bank lowered Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $139.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

