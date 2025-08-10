Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 7,795 Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 120.2% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Baird R W lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 price target on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $69.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day moving average is $67.72.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,519.31% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

