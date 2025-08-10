Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $156.35 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

