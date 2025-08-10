Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 11,323 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 209,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 922.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,664,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,237,000 after buying an additional 6,012,817 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 610.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,661,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,537,000 after buying an additional 2,287,410 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $90,247,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $43.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.82%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 56.68%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. The trade was a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

