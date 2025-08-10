Fiduciary Family Office LLC Invests $359,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $142.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.77. The company has a market cap of $127.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.92 per share, with a total value of $4,127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,815,200. The trade was a 23.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,281,394 shares of company stock valued at $618,358,033. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

