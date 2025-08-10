Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Up 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $114.32. Approximately 18,157,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 41,697,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $156,810,731.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $22,493,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 591,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,170,943.39. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,752,293 shares of company stock worth $436,586,556 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 298,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 199,678 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

