Covestor Ltd Purchases 134 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 74,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $313.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $322.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total transaction of $13,696,600.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,452,165. The trade was a 52.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.81, for a total transaction of $1,717,326.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,137.23. The trade was a 50.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,370 shares of company stock worth $78,408,011. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

