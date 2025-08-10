Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $32.88 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,008 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $359.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Redburn Atlantic cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

