Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,250,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,590,000 after buying an additional 506,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,766,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,647,000 after purchasing an additional 734,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,433,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,564,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,696,173. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $212.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $208.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $232.45. The stock has a market cap of $133.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

