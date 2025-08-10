Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $156.00 target price on Atmos Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $126.18 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 172,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

