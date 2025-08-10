Nuveen LLC Takes $1.04 Billion Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,256,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,594,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.86% of Marsh & McLennan Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 47,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.