Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 21 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,063,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,355,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,671 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,884,000 after acquiring an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,915,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,394,000 after acquiring an additional 330,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,179,000 after acquiring an additional 184,203 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.93.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $510.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.28. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $343.38 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

