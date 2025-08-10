National Bank of Canada FI Has $32.02 Million Stock Position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 134.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 152,468 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $194,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,404,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,627,000 after purchasing an additional 474,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 507,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,235,000 after purchasing an additional 426,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,379 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,592.73. This represents a 6.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,094. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $139.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day moving average of $126.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

