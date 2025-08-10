Forsta AP Fonden Sells 10,100 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American International Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,531,000 after purchasing an additional 77,638 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $78.12 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $88.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, William Blair raised American International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

