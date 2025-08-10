Founders Financial Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Southern Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SO stock opened at $94.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

