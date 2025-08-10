Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GHC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Graham by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Graham by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $973.83 on Friday. Graham Holdings Company has a 52-week low of $709.38 and a 52-week high of $1,015.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $939.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $938.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $14.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.15 by $4.18. Graham had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Graham

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.