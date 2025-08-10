XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 77,929 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Free Report) by 129.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,929 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of NET Power worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NPWR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of NET Power by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NET Power by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,345,000 after purchasing an additional 332,554 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in NET Power by 2,727.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NET Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 658,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NET Power by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of NET Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:NPWR opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $587.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. NET Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $14.28.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.44). As a group, analysts expect that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

