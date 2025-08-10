Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 218.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $206.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. American Tower Corporation has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

