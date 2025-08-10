Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,606 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $8,235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $4,393,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380,095 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 278,658 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Ready Capital stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.47. Ready Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 40.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

