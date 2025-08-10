Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:BLDR opened at $132.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.73. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $203.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.50 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,350. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.