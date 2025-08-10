Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.66 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $425.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

