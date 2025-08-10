Natixis Advisors LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,646 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 5,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $51,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $296,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 866,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,550,825.15. This represents a 97.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,005,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,051,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.24 and a beta of 0.74.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $260.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

