Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 87,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 over the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $66.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.