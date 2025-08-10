Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 1,413 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,118,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,095,000 after purchasing an additional 627,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,295,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,861,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,755,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,172,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,432,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after buying an additional 87,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. This trade represents a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 531,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,373,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,970,654.66. This trade represents a 18.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock valued at $237,721,138 over the last ninety days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Melius Research raised shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.82.
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
