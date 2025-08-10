Federated Hermes Inc. Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 173.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 366.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,204 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in ADT by 36.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ADT by 93.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ADT by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,072,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after acquiring an additional 608,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ADT by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 55,356 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,610 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Transactions at ADT

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 166,000,000 shares of company stock worth $1,363,160,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. ADT had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. ADT’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ADT’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.