Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,458,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,292 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 243.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,564,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818,337 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,221 shares during the last quarter. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $54,086,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Price Performance

OVV opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

