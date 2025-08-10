Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $153,000 Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,273 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 24.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of AMC stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (up previously from $2.30) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.26.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

