Social Media Stocks To Follow Today – August 7th

Shopify, HubSpot, Vertiv, Expedia Group, and GoDaddy are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own and operate online platforms for social networking, content sharing, and digital interaction. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the companies’ growth in user engagement, digital advertising revenue, and data-driven services. Well-known examples include Meta Platforms, Twitter, Snap Inc., and Pinterest. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,783,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,542,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.11, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $156.85.

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

HubSpot stock traded down $36.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $456.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,081. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $552.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.91. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $444.25 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.48. 4,122,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,425,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $186.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.60. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $112.68 and a 1 year high of $207.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $5.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,992. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $146.81 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.01 and its 200 day moving average is $180.68.

