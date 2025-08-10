5,662 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $776.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $820.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $848.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $933.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,020.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.86.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total value of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

