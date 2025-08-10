Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $31.80 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,499 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $31,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,791,000 after buying an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13,499.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,150,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,404 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4,567.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,764,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,868 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,605,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,317 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $112.50 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.58.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

