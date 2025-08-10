PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in TopBuild by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in TopBuild by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,036.86. The trade was a 19.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,051 shares of company stock worth $5,659,387. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $414.85 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $421.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on TopBuild from $375.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

