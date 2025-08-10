Comparing Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH)

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Free Report) and Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iTeknik and Ondas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ondas 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Ondas has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.45%. Given iTeknik’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iTeknik is more favorable than Ondas.

This table compares iTeknik and Ondas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A Ondas -412.92% -232.07% -47.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iTeknik and Ondas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ondas $7.19 million 88.66 -$38.01 million ($0.58) -6.12

iTeknik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ondas.

Summary

Ondas beats iTeknik on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

