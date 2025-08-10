Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,443,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,727,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 772,144 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,052,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,104,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,159,000 after purchasing an additional 416,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,167,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $63.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.05. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $66.49.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

