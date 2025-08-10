Comparing Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Reinsurance Group of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 1 0 2.50 Reinsurance Group of America 0 4 7 0 2.64

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.00%. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $243.6364, suggesting a potential upside of 30.63%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Reinsurance Group of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GoHealth and Reinsurance Group of America”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $834.27 million 0.16 -$2.93 million ($3.60) -1.55 Reinsurance Group of America $22.11 billion 0.56 $717.00 million $11.52 16.19

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reinsurance Group of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GoHealth has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -3.21% -8.15% -2.22% Reinsurance Group of America 3.54% 12.56% 1.15%

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats GoHealth on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions. It also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, the company develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. It operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

