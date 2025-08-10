New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 768 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AROC. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,074,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,434,000 after purchasing an additional 47,563 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 376,564 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,957,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75,684 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,647,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,223,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded Archrock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.