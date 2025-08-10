Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,272,000 after acquiring an additional 258,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,368,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 714,063 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,451,000 after purchasing an additional 122,161 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $52.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.