Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter worth about $270,680,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,274,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,437,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,950,000 after purchasing an additional 497,348 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,920,000 after purchasing an additional 168,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE VOYA opened at $71.08 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.43 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%. Voya Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $112,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493.90. This represents a 82.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

