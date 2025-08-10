United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Releases Earnings Results

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

United-Guardian Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of UG stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.94.

United-Guardian Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 540.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

