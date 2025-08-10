Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of BlackBerry worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $85,139.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $301,890.75. This trade represents a 22.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 26,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $116,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 530,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,183.20. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,417 shares of company stock worth $267,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $121.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

See Also

