Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ICE opened at $186.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.65. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $106.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.92.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This trade represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,913 shares of company stock worth $40,671,107 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

