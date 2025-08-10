AlphaCore Capital LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 192.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 182,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,852 shares during the last quarter. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQH stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. This is an increase from abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

