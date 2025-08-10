On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 693.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONON. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ON by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,848,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,943,000 after buying an additional 2,798,794 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,026,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,013,000 after acquiring an additional 196,270 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ON by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 79,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ON by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,395,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 116,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

ONON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ON from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ON from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ON from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of ON stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.24.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

