Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Position Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 439,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 94,825 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $284,650.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,112.92. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $52,448.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 84,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,316.84. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,864,754 shares of company stock valued at $19,236,149 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $16.66 on Friday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 72.29% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

