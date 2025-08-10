Headlands Technologies LLC Has $443,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 2,613.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 18.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

