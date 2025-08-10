Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,353,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 942.4% in the first quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 290,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after buying an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 134,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 71,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after buying an additional 66,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $91.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.47. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $96.16.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

