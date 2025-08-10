Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 43,257 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 397,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $33,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $76.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

