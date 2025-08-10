Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,905 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,314,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000,000 after buying an additional 812,389 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vertiv by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,251,000 after buying an additional 487,909 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 607,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,005,000 after buying an additional 478,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vertiv by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,173,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,293,000 after buying an additional 403,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in Vertiv by 76.8% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 864,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,406,000 after buying an additional 375,510 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $139.90 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.64 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.18%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Vertiv from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Vertiv from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

