Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 100.7% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at $2,584,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $1,283,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,107,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 236,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $401,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE FHI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.27 and a 12 month high of $52.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

