Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,847 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,878 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $38,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SEA by 464.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.75. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $62.40 and a 52-week high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

