Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.28), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 million. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.23%.
Pyxis Tankers Stock Down 11.0%
Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.75 and a beta of -0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $5.53.
